Saskatchewan will double its contribution of firefighters being sent to help battle fires burning across British Columbia.

Twenty firefighters were sent to Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday. An additional 20 will be joining them on Thursday.

As well, two air tankers and another aircraft with support staff were sent to B.C. on Saturday.

Crews that arrived in Kamloops on Tuesday have not yet received assignments, said Steve Roberts, executive director of Saskatchewan's wildfire management branch. He said B.C. is currently working toward providing staging and logistical support for all incoming personnel.

Sending help south

Saskatchewan will also send two air tankers and another aircraft to Montana on Thursday to assist in fighting fires that are burning in the western United States.

"Their resources are becoming stretched, and they've turned to their partners north of the border to see if they could get some assistance," Roberts said.

More requests for assistance will be considered if Saskatchewan's own protection capacity can be maintained, he said.