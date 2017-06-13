Two children were doused in gasoline and set on fire after an altercation with a third child in the La Ronge, Sask., area on Sunday.

All of the children involved were under the age of 12.

La Ronge EMS responded to the call and transported the victims — an eight-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl — to the La Ronge Health Centre for treatment. The boy was then airlifted to Saskatoon for treatment. The current status of the children's injuries are unknown.

Since the third child is under the age of 12, they cannot be charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"The Child and Family Services Act has provisions that provide authority around situations like this," according to a news release from the RCMP.

Social Services is responsible for the Child and Family Services Act.

La Ronge is located 200 kilometres north of Prince Albert, Sask.