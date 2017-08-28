The two men who died in a plane crash near the Swift Current, Sask., airport last week were from Quebec, officials say.

According to Swift Current Rural RCMP, a 60-year old man from Saint-Félix-De-Dalquier and a 35-year-old man from Saint-Rémi were found dead at the scene, about 800 meters east of the airport.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport on Aug. 24 at about 7:30 p.m. CST.

The next day, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it planned to deploy a team of investigators to the site to gather information and assess the incident. It has not yet released a potential cause.

The men were in a small, single-engine American Aviation AA-5.

Transport Canada said the flight originated in Nelson, B.C.

According to the City of Swift Current, the occupants of the plane were headed to Regina. The two had stopped in Swift Current about 45 minutes prior to their departure, likely for fuel or a rest stop.