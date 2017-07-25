A seven-year-old girl has died after a two-vehicle collision near Belle Plaine, Sask., on Monday evening.

White Butte RCMP said they were called to the scene of the collision around 6 p.m. CST.

A car and an SUV had collided in the westbound lanes of Highway 1.

The girl who died at the scene had been a passenger in the SUV.

The drivers of both vehicles survived the collision and were taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

A man was at the wheel of the car, and a woman was the driver of the SUV in which the girl was a passenger, RCMP said.

An RCMP reconstructionist and White Butte officers are continuing to investigate the incident.