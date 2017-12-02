Two women from Regina are facing a total of nine charges after allegedly robbing a man at a gas station in the city.

The women, aged 22 and 19, are charged with robbery, evading police and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The Regina Police Service said officers were dispatched to the Cree Land Mini-Mart on the 1100 block of Angus Street at about 7 p.m. on Dec.1.

An injured man who was allegedly stabbed in the hand called police after he was forced at knifepoint to get out of his car and hand it over to two women.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in the victim's vehicle and evaded police.

This stolen vehicle was found by police shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec. 2 in the Wascana Park area.

Plain clothes officers conducted surveillance on the vehicle and were able to apprehend the four people in it.



The women are set to make their first court appearance on Dec. 4.