Regina police have laid charges in relation to the September 2016 homicide of 19-year-old Mackenzie Keshane.

Keshane was found on Sept. 8 in a home on the 1700 block of Montreal Street. The next day, police deemed the case a homicide.

Cody Michael Gordon and Jeremiah Theodore Stonechild have both been charged with first-degree murder. Both men are 26 years old and from Regina.

They are set to make their first court appearance on the charges in Regina provincial court at 9:30 a.m. CST, on Monday, March 26.