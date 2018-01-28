Five people were taken to hospital Sunday morning after a taxi cab and a truck collided in Regina.

On Jan. 28 at about 3 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Lewvan Drive and Dewdney Avenue.

Investigators determined the taxi was stopped at a red light heading north on Lewvan when it was rear-ended by a truck going the same direction.

Both vehicles were reportedly heavily damaged but the truck fled the scene. A caller was able to help police locate the truck and driver outside of the area.

The Regina Fire Department had to cut two people out of the taxi.

All five people who were in the taxi were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries.

The Regina Police Service restricted traffic in area while the crash was investigated.