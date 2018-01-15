The Regina Police Service has arrested three male suspects in connection with a string of robberies in the city.

The charges stem from an investigation into six robberies that occurred at different Regina businesses between Dec.30, 2017, and Jan. 7, 2018.

The robberies were all committed in the early morning hours and, in most cases, the suspects were armed with bladed weapons.

Officers said the suspects fled the crime scenes in vehicles that were later determined to be stolen.

A 33-year-old from the city is facing six robbery charges and five charges of wearing a disguise with intent. An 18-year-old shares the same robbery charges, as well as charges of possessing a weapon and concealing a weapon.

A 16-year-old is facing a robbery charge as well as a charge of wearing a disguise with intent.

On Monday, the two men made their first court appearances on the charges in Regina provincial court and the teen appeared in youth court.