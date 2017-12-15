A man and woman are facing a combined 25 charges related to child neglect after five children were removed from a Meadow Lake home in July 2016.

The children have not been in the care of the two accused since then. The adults cannot be named to protect the identity of the children.

A 30-year-old woman is charged with five counts of failure to provide necessaries, five counts of forcible confinement and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

A 35-year-old man is charged with five counts of failure to provide necessaries, five counts of forcible confinement, two counts of assault causing bodily harm and one count of aggravated assault.

The woman and man were charged by Meadow Lake RCMP on Dec. 1 after an investigation. They were arrested by Saskatoon police on Dec. 6.

They are scheduled to appear in a Meadow Lake court on Monday morning.