18 pediatricians needed in 18 months for new Sask. children's hospital

Saskatchewan's Children's Hospital is set to open its doors next year, but as of now the government is short on its goal for full-time pediatricians.

The Ministry of Health says 52 of 70 full-time equivalents (FTEs) have been recruited and are working in Saskatoon.

In May 2017, there were 50 pediatricians working in the Saskatoon Health Region.

"Eighteen left to go with a year and a half left to go. I think Dr. [Laurentiu] Givelichian's done an outstanding job in recruitment," said Minister of Health Jim Reiter on Wednesday.

Minister accuses NDP of 'fear-mongering'

On Wednesday, the NDP asked Reiter about its recruitment concerns during question period.

NDP leader Ryan Meili said the province's target of 18 more doctors isn't "realistic."

Reiter said he had no problem with the question, but accused the opposition of "almost bit of fear-mongering."

"It's telling people we're going to be short in recruitment, we won't be open on time — and that's simply not the case," Reiter said.

On Wednesday, NDP leader Ryan Meili raised concerns over potential doctor shortages at the children's hospital. (CBC)

Meili said the province has a problem not only with recruiting but with making positions available to graduates from the University of Saskatchewan.

"That's not fear-mongering. That's asking for forward thinking, good planning and clarity," said Meili.

Ministry 'actively recruiting'

A ministry spokesperson said the hospital "will be fully staffed with 70 FTE positions projected for pediatricians of over 20 specialities."

The ministry said it is actively recruiting in endocrinology and gastroenterology.

"The overall recruitment goals for the department of pediatrics is adjusted each year and is based on expected demand on patient volumes and population needs," a ministry statement said.

Information on current nursing and staffing levels for the children's hospital were not available.

Meili said he wants to see that information.

"We'd like to see similar data on the estimated number are needed for the entire support services, nursing, speech pathology, physiotherapy, all of those specialities that have to be involved in a children's hospital," Meili said.

Government report shows shortage of pediatricians

A report commissioned by the government released in 2016, revealed a shortage of pediatricians in Saskatchewan.

The report showed the province was 4.5 per cent below the national average on its complement of specialists.

It also called for 27 general pediatricians and 41 pediatric physicians to be hired to meet demand by 2022-23.

Jim Pattison Children's Hospital will have 176 beds and is on the campus of the University of Saskatchewan. (SRC)

Saskatchewan has fewer pediatricians per capita than any other province except New Brunswick, which has no children's hospital.

Saskatchewan has 57 general pediatricians. Meanwhile, Manitoba has 110 and Alberta has 343, according to a Canadian Medical Association report in 2015.