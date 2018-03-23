2nd youth charged after shots fired at 2 Regina homes

A 15-year-old is facing 13 charges after allegedly shooting at two homes and damaging cars in Regina's North Central neighbourhood.

On March 11, police were called after someone fired at a home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street. Soon after, another call came in about a home on the 1300 block of Athol Street having been shot at.

In both cases, no one was injured.

When police arrived in the neighbourhood, they noticed damage had been done to several vehicles.

On Thursday evening, police spotted the 15-year-old. According to police, he had several outstanding warrants, including for shooting guns.

The teenager ran from police and was tracked by a canine unit to a home on the 1500 block of Garnet Street, where he was arrested without incident.

The 15-year-old is facing 11 charges, including mischief and firearm offences.

A 16-year-old was also arrested in connection with shootings on March 12. He's facing seven charges.