13 cottages near Meadow Lake, Sask. destroyed by wildfire

The Tuff wildfire still ablaze in central Saskatchewan destroyed all the cottages in one subdivision over the weekend.

Wayne Pearson, who owns a property at Flotten Lake, said a spokesperson with the Meadow Lake Provincial Park called him Sunday morning to say all 13 cottages had been destroyed.

The properties, which are seasonal, are all on the lakefront. Many of the owners have been there for decades.

"We've owned the cottage for 47 years and our family grew up going to the cottage every summer, and our grandchildren now are growing up going to the cottage every summer. So my immediate response was sadness," Pearson said.

He said the cottage gave his family an opportunity to do things together, whether it be fishing, ATV-ing, jet skiing, biking, kayaking or tubing. He said they spent every June, July and August there.

When he heard about the Tuff fire, which led to the evacuation of people on the Waterhen First Nation on Monday and Tuesday, Pearson said he was afraid that it would venture over to the cabins in his neighbourhood.

On Sunday, Pearson said he spent the day going over his insurance policies. He also called his three children, now adults, to tell them the news. He said it was met with "sadness and tears."

He was told not to go to the area to check on his cottage.

"The fire is still raging. They won't allow anybody, except officials, into the park," he said.

A spokesperson for Saskatchewan Wildfire Management confirmed that structures had been impacted by the Tuff fire, but would not release specific details.



The fire was still not contained and about 6,500 hectares in size Monday evening.