The federal and provincial governments committed Friday to creating 100 affordable housing units in Saskatchewan.

"Housing, a decent affordable place to live is absolutely fundamental," Ralph Goodale, minister of public safety and emergency preparedness. "Without that you can't get to the other solutions."

The two levels of government are putting $8.67 million in new funding toward a dozen projects across the province.

Depending on the unit, the dwellings will house people with special needs, addictions and those with modest or low-incomes.

Joe Miller, executive director of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Regina, said refugees and First Nations people most frequently use the organization's programs. (Kirk Fraser/CBC News )

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Regina is getting more than $1.4 million for its Samaritan Project.

The new building will allow for increased daycare capacity. The project's dwelling area consists of 13 bachelor suites and four one-bedroom units. Other features include an emergency shelter and clothing depot.

Souls Harbour's executive director, Joe Miller, said some organizations like his saw a changing demographic over the last few years with an influx of refugees. Of the 60 daycare spots available at Souls Harbour, 16 were allotted this year to Syrian refugee children.

"If we can help them in any regards in that matter, then I think that is success," said Miller.

Projects benefiting

Souls Harbour's Samaritan Project (Regina).

Namerind Housing Corporation's Raising Hope (Regina).

Habitat for Humanity's Haultain Crossing III (Regina).

SaskNative Rentals' Edwards Manor (Saskatoon).

Habitat for Humanity's Simmons Road II (Saskatoon).

The Lighthouse's Co-Housing Project (Saskatoon).

A Habitat for Humanity home in Estevan.

Two Methy Housing Corporation projects in La Loche.

Affordable housing for seniors in La Loche.

Two trades training student builds in La Loche and Île-à-la-Crosse.

Looking to the future

Over the next two years, the federal government intends to put forward a total of $54 million for affordable housing initiatives in Saskatchewan.

A longer-term national housing strategy is set to take place after that time, which will cost billions of dollars, according to Goodale.