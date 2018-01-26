Police say an 11-year-old boy turned out to be behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle in Prince Albert on Thursday night.

On the way to a call that a vehicle had been stolen from a home on the 800 block of 16th Street West, police saw the stolen vehicle on 13th Street West.

They pulled the vehicle over without incident, and arrested the only occupant — an 11-year-old boy.

The boy was not charged due to his age.

Truck recovered in second theft

A 23-year-old woman is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle in a second vehicle theft incident on Thursday night.

The Prince Albert RCMP asked for help in stopping a truck that was travelling westbound on Highway 55 east into the city.

When police used emergency equipment to stop the truck, it lost control and ran into a parked car. The occupants ran from the scene, but were caught. Police say no one was injured.

In addition to possession of a stolen vehicle, the woman is facing several other charges, and a 39-year-old man is also charged with resisting arrest.

Prince Albert police are reminding the public that the precautions to avoid vehicle theft may be a simple as removing the keys and locking the doors. In many cases of car theft, the keys are left inside.