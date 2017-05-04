About one million acres of crops planted in 2016 have yet to be fully harvested, says Saskatchewan's Ministry of Agriculture.

"The majority of producers with crop from last year still in the field have so far been unable to finish harvesting due to cool weather, wet field conditions and lodged crops," according to the ministry's latest crop report, issued Thursday.

Most of those unharvested crops are in the west-central and northeastern regions of the province.

"There was little harvest activity over the winter months in these areas, and spring progress has been very limited," the report read.

"Aeration bins and grain dryers have been in continuous operation on many farms since last fall," the report read.

Seeding delayed, too

Bad weather conditions have also delayed spring field work in some areas, such as harrowing and the application of herbicides.

"Warm and dry weather will be needed in the coming weeks before seeding can get fully underway," the province's report said.

Overall, across the province, one per cent of the province's crops are in the ground. Between 2012 and 2016, the average for this time of year was six per cent.

"Much of the province received large amounts of precipitation over the last month, and fields remain wet in many areas," the report said.

Some producers in the southern part of the province have begun seeding pulses and cereals.