Two Sarnia women are facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop Wednesday.

The women were stopped around Indian Road near the Highway 402 off-ramp around 11:20 p.m., according to Sarnia police.

Officers found 75 Oxyneo pills and 17 Oxycodone pills and arrested a 35-year-old and 50-year-old.

The street value of the drugs is estimated at $4,755.