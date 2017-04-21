Legendary CBC broadcaster Rex Loring, best known for his work on World Report, has died.

He was 91.

"We are saddened to announce the passing this morning of our father, Rex Loring," his daughters Carrie and Elaine Loring said in a statement on Facebook confirmed by CBC News.

Loring was a founding host of CBC Radio's World Report and stayed with the show for 20 years.

Before that, he was a fixture on CBC Television.

"He was the master of the cold read," Elaine Loring told CBC News by email. "While reading the news live, he would be slipped a story from a newsroom writer, in the middle of reading live on-air … then read it, never having seen it before, perfectly. I've been told this time and time again by those who worked with him."

Loring retired in 1990.

1990: CBC radio voice Rex Loring retires1:57

His daughters said he had led a full life to the end.

"Dad made it to 91 still in his own apartment, master of his own life," the Facebook statement said.

The statement said Loring continued to enjoy driving, cooking, going to the pub, listening to music and watching classic movies.

Loring also enjoyed cheering for the Blue Jays and busied himself doing chores and errands for others, refurbishing garage sale finds and puttering in his home studio.

He was fond of "sipping on a good scotch, telling jokes and, of course, keeping up with the daily news," the statement said.

Originally from the U.K.

Loring was born in England in the town of Totton, Southampton, on November 25, 1925.

Loring joined the Royal Air Force at the age of 17 and came to Canada in 1947. (Carrie and Elaine Loring/Facebook)

Elaine Loring told CBC News her father was a glider pilot for the Royal Air Force during the Second World War. He was 17 when he enlisted.

"He studied architecture, but his career took a different turn when he became interested in broadcasting," said Elaine.

He decided to come to Canada in 1947 to pursue work opportunities, "never dreaming he would spend the bulk of his career at CBC on radio and television."

Loring worked in private radio from 1949 to 1955 before joining CBC later that year.

He worked on shows like Mr. Fix-It, Close-up and Tabloid.

He became a Canadian citizen in 1953.

Lasting legacy

When he retired, Loring reflected on some of the most significant news events of his career, which included the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, early space missions and Quebec's October Crisis.

Loring was the founding host of CBC Radio's World Report and remained with the show for 20 years. He retired in 1990. (Carrie and Elaine Loring/Facebook)

Both his children worked in broadcast. Elaine became a news reporter and newscaster for CFTR Radio (now 680 News), CFRB (now NewsTalk 1010) and then to Global TV as entertainment reporter/anchor for 18 years.

Carrie is a professional singer and was co-host of The Polka Dot Door for many years.

Loring is also survived by three grandchildren: Kate, 25, Max, 22, and Lee, 21.

