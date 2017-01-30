In the hours after the fatal shooting at a Quebec mosque, communities across Canada immediately began planning vigils and memorials.

A vigil will start at 6 p.m. ET near Montreal's Parc station, and a memorial will be held on Parliament Hill in Ottawa starting at 6 p.m.

In London, Ont., the city's mosque has invited people to gather for an "act of solidarity" at noon, followed by prayers at 12:45 p.m. The mosque is also organized a vigil on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

In Hamilton, Ont., community members are reacting to the Quebec shooting and a recent travel ban in the U.S. for citizens of Muslim majority countries. A to rally to "protest the rise in Islamophobia and hate" and a vigil for the injured and dead in Quebec was scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday.

In Kitchener, Ont., a prayer and solidarity vigil has been organized for 6 p.m. at Carl Zehr Square outside city hall.

Prayer and Solidarity vigil at Carl Zehr Square, tonight Mon at 6pm. Join us and show our fellow Canadians that love is stronger than fear. pic.twitter.com/VLD2dxPdXV — @kitchenermasjid

Edmonton will host a vigil starting at 6:30 p.m. MT at the Alberta legislature grounds.

Flags are flying at half-mast at city halls in Ottawa and Gatineau, the Quebec government office in London, and the lights will be dimmed at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

In Winnipeg, someone posted a sign reading "LOVE" outside the Winnipeg Central Mosque.