In the hours after the fatal shooting at a Quebec mosque, communities across Canada immediately began planning vigils and memorials.

A vigil will start at 6 p.m. ET near Montreal's Parc station, and a memorial will be held on Parliament Hill in Ottawa starting at 6 p.m.

In London, Ont., the city's mosque has invited people to gather for an "act of solidarity" at noon, followed by prayers at 12:45 p.m. The mosque is also organized a vigil on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

In Hamilton, Ont., community members are reacting to the Quebec shooting and a recent travel ban in the U.S. for citizens of Muslim majority countries. A to rally to "protest the rise in Islamophobia and hate" and a vigil for the injured and dead in Quebec was scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday. 

In Kitchener, Ont., a prayer and solidarity vigil has been organized for 6 p.m. at Carl Zehr Square outside city hall.

Edmonton will host a vigil starting at 6:30 p.m. MT at the Alberta legislature grounds.

Flags are flying at half-mast at city halls in Ottawa and Gatineau, the Quebec government office in London, and the lights will be dimmed at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

In Winnipeg, someone posted a sign reading "LOVE" outside the Winnipeg Central Mosque.  