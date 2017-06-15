The construction of a sweat lodge on the Prince Edward Island Youth Centre grounds in Summerside has earned its manager recognition from the province.

Allan Curley, the youth centre manager, received this year's Premier's Diversity Leadership award after having the sweat lodge built in collaboration with the Aboriginal community.

The annual award celebrates those who have demonstrated commitment to diversity and inclusion in the public service.

The youth centre worked closely with Aboriginal leaders to gather materials to develop and operate the lodge. (Government of Prince Edward Island)

'Commitment to diversity'

Premier Wade MacLauchlan said the sweat lodge is only one example of how Curley reaches out to reflect the diverse population he works with.

"Allan's actions demonstrate the commitment to diversity that makes us stronger as a public service and as an Island community," MacLauchlan said in a press release.

The sweat lodge was constructed because Curley and his staff wanted to better meet the needs of both young and adult Aboriginal offenders. More so, they wanted it to reflect the community's traditions and practices.

Construction was completed last fall and the first sweat will be held by the end of this month.