Your P.E.I.: The dark days of winter

​The days are short and the dark evenings come too soon, but P.E.I. photographers see the light of the moon, in reflections and in nature.

Here are some of the photos you've shared, with dark and deep woods, as well as shorelines and the towns in the winter darkness.

The light illuminates a light snow. (Submitted Anita Marie Photography/Instagram)

This photographer found the colours of this sunrise unreal! We see yellow, orange, mauve, purple and black. (Submitted by @sandandskycreations/Instagram )

This was taken on a solo walk in the woods at dusk on the Winter River Trail. (Submitted by @kitt_dee/Instagram )

Erin says she sprinted for five minutes to capture this and added '#nofilterneeded.' (Submitted by Erin Murphy/Instagram )

'Sometimes the sky just has a mind of its own and goes a little berserk before sundown,' wrote Deb Murray. (Submitted by Deb Murray/Instagram)

Brian Wagner takes astronomical pictures! He points out that Mars (L) and Venus (R) were putting on a planetary show in the evening sky, just above a spruce tree. (Submitted by Brian Wagner/Instagram)

The orange shades from the sun and the blue-green of the sky seem to rise out of the dark at the bottom of this image. This was on Point Pleasant Road. (Submitted by @devils.in.thedetails/Instagram )

There were probably no lights on Great George Street marking the way for the Fathers of Confederation as well as no rooms at the Inn. (Submitted by Anita Marie Photography/Instagram)

This bright moon hangs over the Northumberland Straight between New Brunswick and P.E.I (Submitted by Tessa Bartlett/Instagram)

