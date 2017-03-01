The snow we received in February is disappearing, the red dirt is re-appearing, rivers are starting to rush and spring is in the air. It's all opportunity for photographers with rubber boots!
Here are some of your melting moments.
Water starting to rise above the ice on Mooney's Pond. (Submitted by @kitt_dee/Instagram)
Gorgeous sparkles bouncing between the sun and the water on the Winter River Trail. (Submitted by @lansphotography/Instagram)
'On the red dirt road' — this photo shows the red mud road along the Winter River trail. (Submitted by @lifeonisland/Instagram)
Ice crystals in a field pond in Pinette. Boomer says this is the result of 'freeze and breeze.' Cool temperatures and a quick morning wind causes the crystals to rise like this. (Submitted by Vanessa Durnford MacIsaac)
Winter thaw at the boatslip at Malpeque Harbour. (Submitted by @oceanluvngal/Instagram)
This is Baltic, when February looks like April. (Submitted by @oceanluvngal/Instagram)
Rushing water at Prince Edward Island National Park. (Submitted by @dominicfharper/Instagram)
The ice is starting to break. Jessica Arnold shared this photo from a new trail she discovered. (Submitted by @jarnold08/Instagram)
We all experience the melt. Here, some cows in a row in the melting snow. (Submitted by @kathleenqbg/Instagram )
This beautiful image off Victoria Park in Charlottetown shows layers of snow, ice and water with the birds on the edge. (Submitted by @devils.in.thedetails/Instagram)
