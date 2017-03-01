The snow we received in February is disappearing, the red dirt is re-appearing, rivers are starting to rush and spring is in the air. It's all opportunity for photographers with rubber boots!

​Here are some of your melting moments.

Water starting to rise above the ice on Mooney's Pond. (Submitted by @kitt_dee/Instagram)

Gorgeous sparkles bouncing between the sun and the water on the Winter River Trail. (Submitted by @lansphotography/Instagram)

'On the red dirt road' — this photo shows the red mud road along the Winter River trail. (Submitted by @lifeonisland/Instagram)

Ice crystals in a field pond in Pinette. Boomer says this is the result of 'freeze and breeze.' Cool temperatures and a quick morning wind causes the crystals to rise like this. (Submitted by Vanessa Durnford MacIsaac)

Winter thaw at the boatslip at Malpeque Harbour. (Submitted by @oceanluvngal/Instagram)

This is Baltic, when February looks like April. (Submitted by @oceanluvngal/Instagram)

Rushing water at Prince Edward Island National Park. (Submitted by @dominicfharper/Instagram)

The ice is starting to break. Jessica Arnold shared this photo from a new trail she discovered. (Submitted by @jarnold08/Instagram)

We all experience the melt. Here, some cows in a row in the melting snow. (Submitted by @kathleenqbg/Instagram )

This beautiful image off Victoria Park in Charlottetown shows layers of snow, ice and water with the birds on the edge. (Submitted by @devils.in.thedetails/Instagram)

