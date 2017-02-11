Your P.E.I.: snowbound

Winter storms may interrupt our days and plans, but they can also be the source of beautiful and dramatic photos.

Here are some of your winter whiteout pictures — capturing the beauty through whistling wind and driving snow.

After the storm, Brian Wagner captured the fresh snow glistening in the winter sunshine. (Submitted by @fluorescent_chemist/Instagram)

This pair of blue jays is diving through the snow for their storm snack. (Submitted by @susanleefish/Instagram)

This plow had early work to do in Millcove, P.E.I. (Submitted by Nadine MacLean/Facebook)

This was taken in Victoria Park In Charlottetown. A reminder not only of the snow, but that Valentine's Day is coming up. (Submitted by @lindamathesonford/Instagram)

This eagle and crow spent some time together in the snow. (Submitted by @lindamathesonford/Instagram)

The sun peaked through the fog as the storm started to die down. (Submitted by Jypsy and Alex Bain/Facebook)

A colourful, peeking pheasant! (Submitted by @janerhanlon/Instagram )

Usually Victoria Park has lots of people enjoying the boardwalk, but in the thick of the storm, the lantern stood alone. (Submitted by @devils.in.thedetails/Instagram)

Making it to a drive-thru is an achievement on a storm day. David Perry and his horse Thunder pulled up at Eugene's General Store in Tignish, P.E.I. (Submitted by Irene Perry/Facebook)

