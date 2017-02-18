A series of storms over the past week and a half had some Island photographers out in the wilds of the weather. Others captured the impact from indoors.

Here are some of your February storm shots.

Which came first the chicken or the neige? (Submitted by @kirsten_photographs/Instagram)

Every storm day is a dog's day. (Submitted by Katherine Smith)

A great opportunity to explore the trails at Dalvay in the P.E.I. National Park. (Submitted by Deborah Cudmore Panton)

A pretty bunch of snow buntings grabbing a bite of breakfast between storms. (Submitted by @throughmyeyes06/Instagram )

Singer-songwriter Catherine MacLellan came to the rescue when Mel Mills couldn't get out. She took the picture before helping with the shoveling. (Submitted by @melmills26/Instagram)

This home in Borden-Carleton is calling it a three shovel storm, two down and this is the only one left! (Submitted by Benny O'Brien)

Here's a tip, if you want to find your car, keep the wipers up! (Submitted by @kelly_at_adkfarms/Instagram)

The wind really picked up Thursday afternoon, making it hard to see Summer Street in Summerside, P.E.I. (Submitted by @sisobels/Instagram)

