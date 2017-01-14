Your P.E.I.: Seeing Red

P.E.I. is known for red braids and red soil, and lately Island photographers are experiencing an artistic form of red eye.

Their photos are capturing shades of red, from crimson to to scarlet, everywhere.

Here are some of your blushing beauties.

Here's a firey sunrise over New Glasgow. (Submitted by Irwin Gallant/Twitter)

Beautiful red accents in the bushes and on the lighthouse in Victoria By the Sea, P.E.I. (Submitted by Candice Davis/Instagram)

Two Charlottetown symbols. A lone crow and a red brick building. (Submitted by Patrick Faller/Instagram )

Another sky on fire shot. This is from Peakes Quay looking out to Stratford. ( Submitted by Ray Brow/Twitter)

Standing on guard. Eric Creed took this picture of a P.E.I. RCMP recruiter, when it was freezing out. (@ericsvisuals/Instagram)

A great view of Wood Islands showing red cliffs with a red roof peaking out. (Submitted by Jill Mackay/Instagram)

Andy the horse stands in front of a red plow. (Submitted by Anita Marie Photography/Instagram )

Are you snapping shots of the Island, too? Send us your photos of adorable wildlife, beautiful scenery and stunning sunsets through a direct message on the CBC Prince Edward Island Facebook page, tag us on Instagram @CBCPEI, tweet us @CBCPEI or submit to Compass Photo of the Day.