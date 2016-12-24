Nice hat, Buddy.
Red is really your colour, Daisy.
Would it kill you to smile for the camera, Bronson?
We asked you to send pictures of your pets in dressed up for Christmas, and you didn't disappoint. Of course, on P.E.I., that doesn't mean just cats and dogs — even, horses, cows and goats get in on the Yuletide spirit.
-
'We shop for our pets like we shop for our kids': Christmas shopping for cats and dogs
- Follow CBC P.E.I. on Instagram
- See these images as a slideshow
Some, as you can see, aren't as enthusiastic about Christmas than others. But maybe that's because they suspect they're on the naughty list.
Are you snapping shots of the Island, too? Send us your photos of adorable wildlife, beautiful scenery and stunning sunsets through a direct message on the CBC Prince Edward Island Facebook page, tag us on Instagram @CBCPEI, tweet us @CBCPEI or submit to Compass Photo of the Day.
-
YOUR P.E.I. | How far can you see?
- YOUR P.E.I. | Winter comes in like a lion
- YOUR P.E.I. | Stand outs in stunning Island photos