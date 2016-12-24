Nice hat, Buddy.

Red is really your colour, Daisy.

Would it kill you to smile for the camera, Bronson?

We asked you to send pictures of your pets in dressed up for Christmas, and you didn't disappoint. Of course, on P.E.I., that doesn't mean just cats and dogs — even, horses, cows and goats get in on the Yuletide spirit.

Some, as you can see, aren't as enthusiastic about Christmas than others. But maybe that's because they suspect they're on the naughty list.

Bah Humbug? Buddy may have Scrooge's nose, but we're guessing he's not quite as stingy. (Submitted by Erin Murphy/Facebook)

Ceres and Susie are ready for Christmas. But where do they hang their stockings? (Submitted by Jake MacKinnon@jkrmackinnon/Instagram)

You woke me up for this? Now where's my present? (Submitted by Karla Fraser)

They're always intrigued by the tree. This is Lily looking for her gifts. (Submitted by Lori Whiteway/Facebook)

This happy, holiday horse is Willi Ray! (Submitted by @StaceyLund/Facebook)

Nothing like raising money for charity with your pet in tow. This was taken at the Humane Society. (Submitted by April Adams/Facebook)

Who needs ornaments when you have a cat? Radar loves lying IN the tree. (Submitted by Sherry Wakelin/Facebook)

Fa-la-la-la-laaaaaaaaaa! Daisy the goat singing Christmas carols. (Submitted by Devon Saila/Facebook)

Can you see the two dogs in this picture? Wednesday morning is exciting ... it's garbage truck day. Templeton and Laddie watch the truck go by. (Submitted by Meaghan Kinnee Younker/Facebook)

Skidd the hamster fits perfectly in a Christmas village. (Submitted by Mallory Ahern/Facebook)

Bronson's owner says he's full of Christmas cheer. What do you think? (Submitted by Sue Woodworth/Facebook)

