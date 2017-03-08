In the woods, and along the trails and shorelines there are always signs of nature.

Newborn or past its prime, wildlife shows its cycles and colours of winter turning to spring. Here are some of the photos you've captured recently.

This tree stump found at Kildare Capes could probably tell a few stories. (Submitted by @theinvisiblehumanitarian/Instagram)

The changing seasons are reflected in this scene along the Winter River Trail. (Submitted by @lansphotography/Instagram)

This nest in the woods is ready for spring rental! (Submitted by @sandandskycreations/Instagram )

Gorgeous pop of colour provided by thorns and pretty red berries. (Submitted by @gkgirl70/Instagram)

This juvenile sharp-shinned hawk is mantling over a starling. Birds of prey show this mantling behaviour to hide or protect their kill. (Submitted by @bkcrossman/Instagram)

Final traces of ice and snow and signs of green popping up at the Bubbling Springs. (Submitted by @devils.in.thedetails/Instagram)

Another world in a drop of water on a tree branch tip. (Submitted by @fluorescent_chemist/Instagram)

A beautiful close-up of a plump looking black-capped chickadee. (Submitted by @pearl1965/Instagram )

How cool to come upon this fungi on a snowshoe walk at Kildare Capes. (Submitted by @theinvisiblehumanitarian/Instagram)

