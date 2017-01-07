Many Islanders are getting outdoors to enjoy frozen streams and ponds. They're also capturing the beauty as the ice takes shape. Whether a flat surface perfect for a game of shinny, or the patterns and cakes that shift with the wind and the tides, the cold of winter can make for some breathtaking images.

Shell ice is ice that originally forms on a sheet of water but is no longer resting in it because the water has withdrawn. Weatherman Boomer Gallant says, growing up in Charlottetown, they called it shelly ice when making their rinks. (We don't know who shelly is!) (Submitted by Pam@oceanluvngal/Instagram)

Ice at work ... this is on the Souris Wharf. ((Submitted by Jill Mackay/Instagram))

You may not be able to take not long walks on the beach, but you could walk on the ocean. ((Submitted by @anitamariephotographypei/Instagram))

An unloading fertilizer boat provides some protection for the kids near the Silver Fox yacht club in Summerside. ((Submitted by Mary MacKay ‏@marykmack_mary/Twitter))

Baby blue and pink shades repeat throughout this picture. The ice is covered with a blanket of snow. ((Submitted by Anita Marie Photography/Instagram) )

Looks like sitting around a campfire. In this case they're taking in the sunset and the ice on the Mill River. ((Submitted by Morgan Smallman/Facebook))

Pam says her favourite thing about winter on P.E.I. is the ice along the shore and ponds. ((Submitted by Pam @oceanluvngal/Instagram))

