Your P.E.I.: Here comes the sun

Shades of orange, yellow and pink along with fog and frost filled morning skies this week on P.E.I. — perfect for dawn and dusk shooters.

Here are some of your fiery photos.

So many shades in this picture! This photographer raced to meet the sunrise off Cape Bear Lighthouse. (Submitted by @lansphotography/Instagram )

Almost a full rainbow of colours in the photo of the Victoria Park lighthouse at sunset. (Submitted by Heidi Walsh Bernardi)

Beautiful how the tree seems to be holding up the sun. (Submitted by @throughmyeyes06/Instagram )

Morning fog laying low over a field near UPEI. (Submitted by @fluorescent_chemist/Instagram)

A shot showing the dramatic sky in Long River. (Submitted by Juliana Elsinga)

Wednesday morning's fog and freezing coated many trees and wires with what's called hoar frost. (Submitted by @ScapesPEI/Twitter)

Layer upon layer of blues and white in this picture off Victoria Park in Charlottetown. (Submitted by Amanda O'Connor)

That magic time of early morning when the sun's about to rise and a slip of a moon is still visible. (Submitted by Ray Brow)

One look at this when you wake up and you may be tempted to grab a fire extinguisher! (Submitted by @mcallaghan94/Instagram)

Hoar frost coats a branch near the Summerside Harbour. (Submitted by @pearl1965/Instagram )

The angle of this shot makes it feel as though the Charlottetown harbour is pouring off the horizon while the sun sets. (Submitted by @alexgdouglas/Instagram)

A foggy, sun filtered sunrise in Summerside. (Submitted by @pearl1965/Instagram )

