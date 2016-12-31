Churches and other places of worship can be majestic at this time of year.

The glistening snow and colourful lights complement their unique architecture, giving them an aura unlike any other time of the year.

And inside, of course, they fill up more than usual as people celebrate the season and reflect on their spirituality.

Islanders have taken the opportunity to share photos of their favourite churches this season.

The stunning architecture of St. Dunstan's Basilica in Charlottetown. (@peislandgirl831/Instagram)

The sunset shines through the entrance of Notre-dame-du-Mont-Carmel Church in the P.E.I.'s Evangeline region. (Submitted by Laura Mills)

The Kirk of St. James in Charlottetown after one of the first snowfalls of the season. (Submitted by Alanna Sprague)

St. John's Presbyterian Church in Belfast shines through the trees in the night sky. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

Inside St. Simon & St. Jude Roman Catholic Church in Tignish. The church was built in 1850 and, at more than 56 mtres high, claims to be the largest church on P.E.I. (Submitted by Jodi Harper)

The old United church in Murray Harbour brings back memories for Jill MacKay, who had her wedding there. (@mackaypj/Instagram)

The Christmas Eve service at Trinity Unity in Charlottetown. If you look to the right, you'll see Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker on trumpet. (Submitted by Beth Johnston)

The old church in Breadalbane, P.E.I., has seen better days, but still emits a spritual aura under an ominous sky. (@melmills26/Instagram)

Churches aren't the only places where people can reflect on spirituality. The Island has many tranquil areas. (@anitamariephotographypei/Instagram)

