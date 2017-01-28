Your P.E.I.: The birds and the trees

Freezing rain, rain and flooding did not make for great weather this week, but it did mean photos are ice-covered and our feathered friends face a challenge.

Here are some of the photos you've shared, with birds facing the cold and trees transformed in icicles.

Trees were outlined with ice across P.E.I. this week. This close up was taken on Sunnyside Road in Richmond. (Submitted by Kellie Power-Arsenault)

This Blue Jay was shot (with a camera) by Tim Gallant in Rustico. He says this close up is one of his bets photos this year. (Submitted by Tim Gallant)

Just what you don't want to see, power lines hanging out with ice-laden trees. (Submitted by Karla Fraser/Facebook )

This bird was shivering on the lamp for about ten minutes before this photo was taken. (Submitted by Bobby Beer/Facebook)

Eventually the sun came out shining on ice covered fields and tree. This scene is in Tignish. (Submitted by Jeff Kearnes/Facebook )

This duck looks like he's quacking at the wind and rain. Shirley says he was skidding on the ice, powered by the wind. (Submitted by Shirlee Hogan/Instagram )

Hang on! (Submitted by Blake Haley/Facebook )

