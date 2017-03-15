Some pictures happen in a flash, others take time and patience. Pets, wildlife and birds are always prey for Island photographers.

Here are some of the photos of the Island you've shared with us this week.

Big stretch after a nap near the back yard. (Submitted by @fluorescent_chemist/Instagram )

Canada geese in Orwell, P.E.I. (Submitted by @lindamathesonford/Instagram )

This coyote was photographed from a distance in North Rustico. (Submitted by @jer1989/Instagram )

An indoor chicken enjoying the sunshine. (Submitted by Zora Wendt/Instagram )

These friendly horses were near the road in North Cape, P.E.I. (Submitted by @nancyahamill/Instagram)

Date day? These foxes made a trip to the mall. (Submitted by @bkcrossman/Instagram)

One of the greeters at Steerman's beef farm in Millview! (Submitted by @kathleenqbg/Instagram)

