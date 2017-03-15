Some pictures happen in a flash, others take time and patience. Pets, wildlife and birds are always prey for Island photographers.
Here are some of the photos of the Island you've shared with us this week.
Are you snapping shots of the Island, too? Send us your photos of adorable wildlife, beautiful scenery and stunning sunsets through a direct message on the CBC Prince Edward Island Facebook page, tag us on Instagram or hashtag #CBCPEI, tweet us @CBCPEI or submit to Compass Photo of the Day.
- YOUR P.E.I. I Nature calls, Island photographers answer
- YOUR P.E.I. I Thaw brings first signs of spring
- YOUR P.E.I. I Here comes the sun