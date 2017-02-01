The ski patrol at P.E.I.'s Brookvale Provincial Ski Park is teaming up this Saturday with almost 50 of its counterparts nationwide to try to beat a Guinness World Record.

Together, the ski patrols are trying to break the record for the most people making snow angels at multiple locations.

The current record is 15,851 people.

As Brookvale ski patroller Dakota Murray explained to Mainstreet: P.E.I., this is the second time the ski patrols will attempt this feat. They first tried to beat the world record last year, but came up short with just shy of 9,900 people.

"We're very hopeful this year," Murray said, adding that almost twice as many resorts are confirmed to participate this year.

This will be Brookvale's first time taking part.

The event is public and Murray says the ski patrol is hoping for the largest possible turnout.

The attempt to break the world record will take place at 2 p.m. at the park's alpine site on the side of the bunny hill. The organizers are asking people to be there by 1:30 p.m. so that they can get everyone set up and do a head count.

Then, at 2 p.m., the participants will make snow angels for between 30 seconds and one minute.





Prior to their chat, Angela Walker of CBC's Mainstreet asked Brookvale ski patroller Dakota Murray to do an indoor snow angel. (Angela Walker/CBC News)

National day for ski patrollers

The event is being held on Canadian Ski Patroller Day, which Brookvale will kick off with an 11:30 a.m. barbecue.

A 'loonie drop' will follow from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., in which people try to drop a loonie from the chair lift into a bucket below. Similar to a 50/50 draw, the people who get their loonies in the bucket will receive half of the dropped coins.

Together, the events will run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and will also include first aid demonstrations.