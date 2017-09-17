A fierce rivalry continues between seafood hubs Shediac, N.B., and Charlottetown, P.E.I..

On Sunday, at the annual P.E.I. Shellfish Festival, a new record was set for the world's longest lobster roll.

More than a hundred people lined up along the roughly 61 meter roll, stuffing marinated lobster meat inside the bread.

For a few minutes, the air was tense, with volunteers trying to avoid breaking the roll, and having the whole thing come crashing down onto the floor.

But with 12 jars of mayonnaise, 140 baguettes and 60 kilograms of lobster meat later, a new world record appears to have been set.

'I feel phenomenal'

"I feel phenomenal now that it's done," said Melanie Giffin, the quality and industry program planner for the P.E.I. Fisherman's Association (PEIFA).

Giffin said the lobster meat alone cost about $5,000.

Fifteen volunteers worked throughout the night to bake says the bread, which took more than eight hours, and Giffin said it was no easy task.

"Our oven broke at about 176 feet. The conveyer stopped moving and we manually had to move the conveyer for about an hour," she said.

Ongoing competition

"Take that Shediac!" yelled PEIFA president Bobby Jenkins after final measurements were in.

Melanie Giffin, with the PEI Fishermen's Association, says the roll is made up of about 12 jars of mayonnaise, 140 baguettes and 60 kilograms of lobster meat. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Competition for the world record has been intense over the last few years.

Shediac held the previous record with a lobster roll measuring about 55 meters long, but today, at 61 meters, it looks like the title is back on the island, though it won't be official until the results are evaluated by the World Record Academy.

"I feel amazing," said Giffin.

She said PEIFA is already anticipating that Shediac will try and beat their record next year, but that P.E.I. is more than prepared to fight back.