The P.E.I. government will share stories of Island women who have had made a difference during Women's History Month in October, and it's asking all Islanders to do the same.

People from across Canada are sharing the stories of influential and inspiring women on social media using #ClaimYourPlace.

Island women who were pioneers in their fields will be remembered in October, says Paula Biggar. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"Countless women have influenced our way of life in the 150 years since Confederation, but not all their stories are remembered or have been told," Paula Biggar, minister responsible for the Status of Women, said in a news release.

"During Women's History Month, we want to honour the pioneers who have helped make our Island mighty and encourage our youth to make their mark in history."

Special days during the month include International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11, and Persons Day on Oct. 18, marking the 1929 legal decisions that declared women were persons under the law.