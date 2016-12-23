The P.E.I. Advisory Council on the Status of Women's newest and youngest member is calling for more representation for women in the provincial legislature.

Madison Blanchard, 21, said she equates real equality with seeing fair representation everywhere. She cited an incident where a little boy in another country asked a female prime minister "if boys can be prime ministers, too" as an example of this.

'I look at the legislature and I'm like, "Well, I don't feel represented whatsoever as a woman, as a girl, as a young person."' - Madison Blanchard

"It was a perfectly valid question for him because his entire life it's only been a [woman leading the country]," Blanchard said.

"In my entire life the prime minister has only been a man … I think if you don't see yourself or if you don't see you represented anywhere, then you don't think you can do it."

A life-long passion for politics

Blanchard said when 50 per cent of P.E.I.'s population is women, it only makes sense to have more women represented in the legislature. (Prince Edward Island Government)

Blanchard is one of nine members that make up the Advisory Council, whose mandate is "to work for equality and to support women's full and active participation in social, legal, cultural, economic, and political sphere of life."

Blanchard said she has always had a passion for politics, government, and social justice issues.

"I would listen [to the news] and I would watch Compass … I remember being in the car and being like, 'I want to be on the women's Advisory Council and work in women's issues when I get older,'" she said.

"And my mom was like, 'Well, I would hope by the time that you're able to do that, that we wouldn't need that anymore, that it would've already equalled out,' but here we are and it hasn't exactly."

The more perspectives the better

Blanchard said had no idea she was going to be the youngest person on the council when she joined, but said important to have that diversity starting to come through.

"I think the more perspectives you get on something, the better you can understand certain issues," she said.

She said it's easier and more efficient for the council to have those diverse perspectives.

"That's why everybody they always recommend you print a paper, you have someone else look it over because other people are going to see what you don't see," she said.

'That's who I can be someday'

"And I think that with the advisory council, it's such a great diverse group of women that I'm just bringing another perspective in there."

The council has repeatedly supported proportional representation in the legislature as a way to get more women elected. Blanchard said ensuring accommodations for the differences between men and women, as well as ensuring the 50/50 representation in government is how equality struggles can be improved.

"That's the way you do it, that's the only way you can really achieve it, because I think it's time," she said.

"I look at the legislature and I'm like, 'Well, I don't feel represented whatsoever as a woman, as a girl, as a young person.' I don't feel like I can look and be like, 'Well that's who I can be someday.'"