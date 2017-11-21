Summerside, P.E.I., got 63 per cent of its electricity from wind energy last month — saving the city money.

Officials say last month was the windiest October on record for wind power production since the city began using the renewable energy in 2007.

And Coun. Greg Campbell said the more steady the wind — the more savings for the city.

"Then we don't have to use any of our generators," said Campbell.

"And we buy less power from New Brunswick so it's a cost saver."

Consistent wind key

It's not how strong the wind is, said Cambell, but how constant it is.

"It was the constant blowing of the wind every day," he said.

Summerside Coun. Greg Campbell presented a report on the city's energy situation at a council meeting Monday night. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"It was a long consistent windy month, not high winds."

Campbell said last month helps make up for a poor July and August. Both of those months only about one third of the city's power came from wind, with September a little better.

July: 32%

August: 29 %

September:40%

"We had our worst summer in July and August. Nicest weather and no wind which is very unusual in Prince Edward Island to have such warm beautiful weather and not have the wind blowing all the time," said Campbell.

Summerside has its own electrical utility, Summerside Electric, which purchases, sells, produces, transmits, and distributes electricity. It has more than 7,000 commercial and residential customers, and also sells electricity to NB power.