He may be the grandson of Billy Graham and the son of Franklin Graham, but Will Graham says he was never pressured into continuing his family's ministry work.

Not that he was discouraged from it, he said, but the decision was ultimately left to him and his own calling.

"They've always given me advice and I've always listened," he said. "They've learned a lot over their years."

Graham is in Charlottetown for the Celebration of Hope, a weekend event involving 60 Island churches.

Two services are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday evening at the EastLink Centre.

'Band-driven music'

Graham said it is the same message with the same type of preparation and the same follow-up as the crusades his grandfather and father held. But his Celebration of Hope is a bit different.

"Mine has very little hymn music, we don't have choirs, we have bands now," he said. "That's what most people are used to, my generation, we are used to more band-driven music."

He said he's been working with Island churches for over a year.

'This is their event'

"What we do is we just get these churches together and start working with them and start training their people to be counsellors," he said.

"This is their event. I come out at their invitation."

More information about the weekend event can be found on the website.