Some Islanders are wondering why P.E.I. has been forgotten after the province was left off a map on a Hudson's Bay Company T-shirt celebrating Canada's 150th and a map at the Vancouver International Airport.

Marie Gilchrist noticed P.E.I. was missing from a map at the Vancouver International Airport when she was standing in line to get through security near a map of the world.

'I will continue to write until I become such a thorn in the side that they'll draw it in with magic marker.' — Marie Gilchrist

While sitting at the gate she wrote a letter to the Vancouver Airport Authority.

"I was mortified and I was really upset so by time we got through security I had already had a letter made up in my mind," said Gilchrist.

Anger and hurt feelings

"It angers me because I think people don't give Prince Edward Island the credit that it's due," she said. "It bothers me. It really hurts my feelings."

A picture of a map of the world in the Vancouver International Airport. P.E.I. isn't pictured. (Submitted by Marie Gilchrist)

"I think it's a shame and I think that something needs to be done about it. I know that we're a peaceful province and a quiet tranquil province, but I think people need to stand up for ourselves and say that we are a voice," said Gilchrist.

She said if any other province was left out, there would be outrage.

"Prince Edward Island will be put back on the map or I will continue to write until I become such a thorn in the side that they'll draw it in with magic marker," said Gilchrist.

Airport in process of fixing map

Gilchrest said the airport authority responded to her initial e-mail two months later.

"We certainly apologize for the omission of P.E.I., we are currently in the process of replacing the map and will make sure it is accurate," the Vancouver Airport Authority told CBC in an email.

P.E.I. also missing from map on Hudson's Bay T-shirt

Kathy Pickles, originally from P.E.I., and now living in Victoria, B.C., was also upset by a map omitting the Island.

She noticed Canada's smallest province wasn't included on Hudson's Bay Company T-shirts honouring Canada's 150th birthday. The T-shirts were part of the Grand Portage collection with 10 per cent of net proceeds from items going towards connecting the Trans Canada Trail.

Hudson's Bay Company says it's pulled this onesie and T-shirt that were part of the Grand Portage collection because the maps were missing P.E.I. (Hudson's Bay Company)

Pickles sent Hudson's Bay Company a message and contacted CBC and posted on Facebook.

"I don't want no shirt without P.E.I. — forget that," said Pickles when someone suggested she should buy a shirt because it may become a collectors item.

"I'm not impressed. I mean I realize it's small and it's difficult to fit it in in the appropriate scale, but come on, it's part of Canada," said Pickles.

T-shirt and onesie pulled because of error

The T-shirt and a onesie missing P.E.I. in the map of Canda have now been pulled because of the error of the Island not being included.

'I don't want no shirt without P.E.I. — forget that.' - Kathy Pickles

In an emailed statement the company said:

"Hudson's Bay is committed to celebrating all of Canada with our $1 million fundraising initiative in support of the Great Trail. We realized there was an error with one of the designs in our collection and have pulled the product. Our focus is to join Canada together and commemorate the country's 150th through this exciting and important cause."

'Always unfortunate'

"It's always unfortunate when a company or organization fails to include our province, the birthplace of the country, on their maps or in their publications," said Brenda Gallant, director of marketing for Tourism PEI in an email statement.

"If we are alerted to any situation like this we always follow up to ask that the mistake be corrected."