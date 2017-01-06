An incident is under review at Western Hospital in Alberton, according to Health PEI.

A patient left Western Hospital a few days ago, "without first consulting their health care team or being formally discharged," said Paul Young, the administrator of Community Hospitals West, in an email statement to CBC News.

Young said the patient was returned to the hospital safely not long after they left. In the statement he wrote that the patient is now being looked after at another hospital on the Island.

Actively reviewing the incident

"Western Hospital's Administration is actively reviewing the incident and will explore all recommendations once the review is complete to prevent this type of unfortunate event from happening in the future," said Young. "Patient safety is a priority for our hospital and health care system as a whole."

Health PEI said it cannot comment further because of patient confidentiality.

A spokesperson for Health PEI said it is routine to review any incident that involves a patient leaving without notifying their health care team or being discharged.