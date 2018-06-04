Water service disrupted by main break at Belvedere Ave and North River Road

Repairs were underway Monday night to a water main that broke in Charlottetown at Belvedere Avenue and North River Road.

The city said in a news release issued just before 10 p.m. Monday that properties within a three to four block radius would be affected as water service would have to be shut off for the fix.

Crews were expected to work overnight to restore water service by mid-morning Tuesday.

The intersection at Belvedere Avenue and North River Road was closed earlier in the day Monday to repair a storm line.

The city said the intersection would remain closed to traffic into Tuesday for stormwater and water main repairs.

Traffic will be detoured around the intersection.

The city is advising drivers to find alternate routes and to expect delays around the area.