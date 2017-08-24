The number of Islanders waiting for a family doctor is on the rise.

According to P.E.I.'s health authority there are currently 7,581 people waiting, compared to 6,880 last February. Health PEI wouldn't provide CBC News with a reason for the increase.

Queens County has the most people waiting, with 5,468, followed by Prince County at 1,423 and then Kings County, where there are 690 people without a family physician.

As of this week, those numbers include 286 people requesting a different provider. Health PEI said these individuals are put in the order in which they register — at the bottom of the list — and first priority is given to those without a doctor.

Recruitment still a priority says Health PEI

Health PEI said that improving health care services is still a priority, and that it is working with family physicians across the province to try to assign additional patients to their practices.

It said it is also exploring opportunities to integrate more nurse practitioners throughout the system to help with patient loads.

"We recognize that Islanders rely heavily on primary care providers, family physicians and nurse practitioners for non-urgent care needs and referral to other health care services," said Dr. Andre Celliers, Health PEI's chief of family and community medicine in a statement sent to CBC News.

Dr. Andre Celliers says Health PEI recently hired five new family physicians. (Stephanie Brown/CBC)

Health PEI recently announced five new family physicians, who have started practicing medicine on the Island since January.

Celliers said Health PEI also has a firm commitment from another physician who will begin practicing in Souris, P.E.I., in 2018.

Health PEI also said it is currently recruiting for all vacant physician and nurse practitioner positions across the province, and is still negotiating with several physicians.