The new volunteer coordinators of the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Montague, P.E.I., are hard at work keeping things running smoothly.

Frank and Vivian Dourte took over as coordinators after the former coordinators, Lawrence and Marlene Power relocated to Nova Scotia.

"At first I was scared but this place is fairly organized so it made the transition fairly easy from what I was doing before," Frank said.

The couple were on different volunteer boards and thought being involved in the food bank would be a good opportunity to give back and help the local community.

"There's a great need in Montague and the Powers have done such a great job of getting it together and without somebody to take over and coordinate the food bank, I didn't want it to just fall away," said Vivian.

Grateful clients

The Dourtes said those who use the food bank are grateful it's still in operation.

"We had a woman come in who had lost her job and shed a couple of tears. It just hit us right in the heart...it's not because of a lifestyle, it's because of circumstances that people find themselves coming here," said Frank.

Vivian added there is no judgement. "They are here because there is a need."

The couple said they were both surprised to learn that the need was so great.

"I didn't realize there was that many families that were looking for help," said Frank.

A new agreement with Sobeys will help bring more meat and dairy products into the food bank.

The Dourtes said they are hoping to make small changes to the menu and to be able to provide a bit more help to clients.