The co-owner of Kaneshii Vinyl Press has won the 2017 Dragon's Contest held by the provincial Francophone economic development council of P.E.I. in partnership with the Acadian Chamber of Commerce.

Ghislaine Cormier was one of the finalists that made a pitch to the judges, or dragons at the Acadian Entrepreneur's Gala in Summerside, P.E.I.

Cormier said her company fills a gap in manufacturing services in Canada by pressing vinyl records.

She added there has a been steady increase in the resurgence of vinyl records over the past 10 years.

"Surprise, extremely happy. You know you work really hard to try to put together projects and convincing pitches and get all your information together. It's a lot of hard work so it was really great to see that the community supported the project."

Cormier won $10,000, free memberships for chambers of commerce and professional website help.

She said some of the money will be used for new machinery, computers, and marketing.