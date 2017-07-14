The organization Veterinarians Without Borders Canada wants to do more work in remote Northern communities, protecting animals and people alike from rabies and other health issues.

The organization was to discuss the issue today as part of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association annual convention in Charlottetown.

"It takes a certain base of population ... to afford a commercial or private veterinary practice, and yet we have these communities that have lots of animals and no veterinary service," said Duane Landels, a member of the group's board of directors. "And we believe veterinary service is as essential to not only to the health and welfare to the animals, but also to the health of the people in the community and the environment as well."

Dozens of underserved communities

Dr. John VanLeeuwen of the Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown is the chair of Veterinarians Without Borders. He said one of the college's students, Makayla Mosher, is conducting research that showed there are only five communities in the three territories with veterinary clinics, but more than 50 communities with 100 or more famillies.

Mosher is also surveying vets, vet techs and veterinary students to see how willing people are to volunteer time or provide resources to help.

That research will be used to develop proposals to submit to government or charities, VanLeeuwen said.

Without the proper care, animal populations tend to get out of control, the men said. There is also little or no access to vaccination or parasite management, and little basic care of fractures and wounds.