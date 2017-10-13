The minister of Veterans Affairs says students are a key part to the discussion of mental health, especially for military members who suffer from PTSD.

Seamus O'Regan spoke with students Friday as he unveiled a poster marking the 100th anniversary of the First World War battle of Passchendaele.

"There is such a literacy amongst young people about mental health, and not just literacy but advocacy, they feel very strongly about it," O'Regan said.

Conversations around mental health have changed since Passchendaele, where mental health injuries were chalked up to shell shock, O'Regan said.

O'Regan said the Liberal government is hiring more front-line staff to get veterans the help they need.

"I want them to feel empowered," he said. "I don't want them to feel inhibited."