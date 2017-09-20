Veg It Up! is back for a second year and 14 restaurants in P.E.I. are taking up the challenge to create a new signature vegan dish.

Organizer Hilary Wood said the challenge was created when a group called Veg P.E.I. was formed.

"We just wanted more vegetarian-vegan options on P.E.I. and for that to be more accessible for people looking for that."

The idea came after the group saw events like Burger Love and the Porktober campaign grow each year.

Wood said the first year's challenge was successful, so the group has made the event a bit longer this year.

"The feedback was incredible," said Wood of the first year. "The only negative feedback we got was that it was only three days."

Longer event

Taking that feedback to heart, the group extended this year's challenge to nine days. The event runs Sept. 22 – 30.

Veg P.E.I. is holding Veg It Up! for a second year after the success of the inaugural event. (Facebook)

Wood said the feedback from restaurants were positive with some selling out of the dish on nights they normally weren't busy.

"It brought a lot of new people into those restaurants. They were saying this season right now in late September, it's not a huge season for them and it really brought a lot of customers in."

People can vote on their favourite dish and the winner will have bragging rights.



The group has organized a special vegan potluck during its Veg it Up campaign. It will be held Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Church in Charlottetown.

More information about the event can be found on the Facebook page.