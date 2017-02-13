Some Islanders are preparing chocolates and flowers for Valentine's Day while others are giving old traditions new life.

Retake, a Charlottetown barbershop quartet, has been singing together and delivering singing telegrams for almost 20 years.

"We've had a lot of fun over the years doing this," said lead singer Joanne Ings.

For $40, the foursome deliver chocolates, a greeting card, and sing two songs at the location of the purchaser's choosing.

Ings said singing telegrams are always a surprise.

Rebecca Griffin, a Charlottetown-based performer, will be delivering singing telegrams for the first time this Valentine's Day. She said she got the idea from when her dad, who used to send her a singing telegram on Valentine's Day when she was a child. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"Reaction ranges from being hugely uncomfortable to being absolutely loving what we're doing."

It's a tradition that dates back to the wartime era, but Ings said for the group, it never gets old.

'Reaction ranges from being hugely uncomfortable to being absolutely loving what we're doing.' - Joanne Ings

"Practically every song that's been written in the world has been about love," she said.

Now the tradition is attracting a whole new generation to take part. Rebecca Griffin will be offering singing telegrams for the first time this Valentine's Day.

Griffin said she got the idea from her childhood when her dad would send her and her family singing telegrams.

"We all on that same day came home and talk about how funny and cute and embarrassing it was," she said.

Element of surprise

Griffin said for her, it's all about bringing back the element of surprise and romance.

"This sort of thing really enhances the romance and makes things really special," she said. "It used to 50 years ago and it still does today and people need to get back in touch with that."

Griffin said it also gives her the opportunity to make a living through her art.

"I'm trying to find different sources of revenue and this seems like a really good opportunity for that kind of thing," she said.

Though it's her first year, Griffin said she hopes to keep the tradition alive for many years to come.