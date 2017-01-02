Two P.E.I. charities that help feed the hungry are looking for volunteers in the new year: Charlottetown's Upper Room Food Bank and Upper Room Soup Kitchen.

The Upper Room Hospitality Ministry needs volunteers. (urhm.org)

Staff say they had plenty of volunteers through December and they'd like to keep the momentum going.

Tammy MacKinnon, the soup kitchen manager, says volunteers will find the experience uplifting.

"They're going to feel like they're part of something important, and they're going to be able to understand there's a lot more going on around all of us than we're even aware," she said. "And to be able to be a part of something like that, it's actually a privilege."

The food bank needs help with the 500 hampers it hands out each month, while the soup kitchen is looking for servers.