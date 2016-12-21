The University of Prince Edward Island announced Tuesday that Billy MacMillan, Jack Kane Sr., Jack Kane Jr. and Vince Mulligan will be inducted into the UPEI Sports Hall of Fame on Feb. 9. (UPEI)

The University of Prince Edward Island says it will induct four hockey "icons" into its sports hall of fame early next year.

Jack Kane Sr., his son Jack Kane Jr., Billy MacMillan and Vince Mulligan will be inducted on Feb. 9, the university announced Tuesday. Each man was part of the hockey club at the university or its precursor Saint Dunstan's.

Here's a look at the four inductees:

Jack Kane Sr.

The university said in a news release that Kane was revered as a head coach in the '40s and '50s at Saint Dunstan's.

"He would always offer advice, never embarrass anyone, and was always the gentleman."

Jack Kane Sr. "is remembered with great affection for his coaching style," the university says. (UPEI)

Kane coached the hockey team, the Saints, to its first Maritime Intercollegiate League title in 1947, and took it the finals the following year.

Kane also played in the Ontario Hockey Association and the Maritime Big Four League, and gave time to minor hockey and baseball.

He died in 1959 at the age of 52.

Jack Kane Jr.

The younger Kane coached the Saints from 1965 to 1969.

Jack Kane Jr.'s name is synonymous with several sports, the university says. (UPEI)

Eighteen years after his father coached the team to its Maritime title, Kane coached the team to another Maritime championship and to runner-up at the national championship.

Before coaching, he excelled at numerous sports, including football and hockey at Saint Dunstan's. He has also been involved in golf as an administrator.

Billy MacMillan

As a player, MacMillan led the Saints to a conference title and also won the scoring title and an MVP award.

He also coached UPEI Panthers to a conference title in 1990-91.

Billy MacMillan has achieved a level of sport success that few other Islanders have, the university says. (UPEI)

Outside UPEI, he had one of the most successful sports careers of any Islander.

He was a player on several provincial, regional, and national championship hockey teams.

He participated in four World Hockey Championships, won bronze at the 1968 Olympic Winter Games, scored 22 goals in his rookie season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and won a Stanley Cup as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders.

Vince Mulligan

Mulligan played five years at Saint Dunstan's with four years as an all-star and three years as team captain. He led the team to a Maritime championship and a national silver medal in the 1964-65 season.

He coached the UPEI men's hockey team to three Atlantic titles between 1986 and 1989.

Vince Mulligan was a stalwart and dependable defenceman and forward, the university says. (UPEI)

The university says Mulligan made a name for himself as a coach and builder of new programs at UPEI, where he coached and served as intramural director, director of recruiting and intercollegiate co-ordinator.

Today he coaches the Charlottetown Hockey Mommas, a woman's rec team that raises money for breast cancer research.

Daylong celebration

The Feb. 9 induction will be preceded by a celebratory breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and a hall of fame gala that evening at 7:30.

Tickets for the U Sports Academic All-Canadians Breakfast are $10 each, and tickets for the UPEI Sports Hall of Fame Gala are $50.