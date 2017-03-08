UPEI has tightened its email security after a string of malicious emails were sent to accounts at the University of Moncton.

Ten messages containing sexually explicit images — targeting a female student — have been sent to staff and students at the Moncton university since Feb. 25.

Now UPEI is taking steps to prevent that from happening at its school.

Dana Sanderson, the chief information officer at UPEI, says there is no way to eliminate malicious activity completely, but the university will start using new filters to recognize what might be suspicious emails.

The emails at the University of Moncton, which authorities have described as cyberterrorism, are being investigated by RCMP.